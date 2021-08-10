News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trio charged after police seize £100k of cocaine at Thetford flat

Tom Potter

Published: 1:26 PM August 10, 2021    Updated: 1:39 PM August 10, 2021
The three men appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday - Credit: Gregg Brown

Three men have appeared before magistrates charged with conspiring to supply class A drugs after police raided a Thetford address and seized £100,000 of cocaine.

The men appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning – each charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Daryl Husbands, 32, of St Barnabas Close, Thetford, Charlie Blackwell, 31, of Chase Court, Thetford, and Darren Bogacki, 34, of The Street, Hepworth, near Diss, entered no pleas to the charges, the most serious of which, conspiracy to supply cocaine, can only be dealt with at crown court.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said the trio are alleged to have conspired to supply cocaine from the Liverpool area to Thetford after police raided an address in Chase Court on Sunday, August 8 and seized an estimated £100,000 of cocaine, 25 large bottles of nitrous oxide and a quantity of cannabis in small zip-lock bags.

Husbands and Blackwell were remanded in custody, while Bogacki was granted conditional bail, until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on September 7. 

Author Picture Icon
