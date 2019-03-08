Three people banned from Norwich hotel after altercation at Only Fools and Horses themed party

The Mercure Hotel in Norwich where the altercation happened. Picture Google. Archant

Three people have been banned from a city hotel after getting involved in a bust-up at an Only Fools and Horses themed festive event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laura Arminger, 25, Glen Byrne, 49, and Darren Bilham, 44, had been at the Only Fools and Three Courses event at the Mercure Hotel in Norwich in December last year.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that violence broke out at “what in effect was a Christmas party on December 2 last year”.

Jan Brewer, prosecuting, said the three defendants had “played a part in the events that took place” on the night.

Arminger, of Thorpe Road, Norwich, appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault.

Byrne, of The Brecks, Attleborough, and Bilham, of Varvel Avenue, Sprowston, both appeared in the dock and pleaded not guilty to one charge each of having put people in fear of violence.

A fourth defendant, Jake Riseborough, 28, of Thorpe Road, Norwich, had been due in court but did not attend.

The court heard that all three defendants who did attend were due to stand trial.

However the trial did not take place and the three accepted their behaviour “fell below reasonable behaviour”, the court heard, and would have caused other people distress as a result.

The prosecution formally offered no evidence in respect of the three defendants present in court who were each given a non-conviction restraining order.

Arminger, who was represented in court by Ian Fisher, was given a restraining order prohibiting her from contacting the two people who she had been charged with assaulting, as well as three named members of staff at the Mercure Hotel and her two co-defendants.

She has also been banned from going to the Mercure Hotel on Boundary Road until January 15 next year.

Byrne, who was represented in court by Rob New, was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting three named members of staff at Mercure, Arminger or co-defendant Riseborough.

He has also been banned from the hotel until January 15 next year.

Bilham was represented by Rob Pollington, who said his client's “good character” remained intact.

Bilham was banned from contacting Arminger or Riseborough and three named members of staff at Mercure, and was also barred from attending the hotel until January 15 next year.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Riseborough, who was represented by Simon Nicholls. Mr Nicholls said he had tried contacting the defendant but had not had a response.