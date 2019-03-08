Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Three people banned from Norwich hotel after altercation at Only Fools and Horses themed party

PUBLISHED: 13:31 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 24 April 2019

The Mercure Hotel in Norwich where the altercation happened. Picture Google.

The Mercure Hotel in Norwich where the altercation happened. Picture Google.

Archant

Three people have been banned from a city hotel after getting involved in a bust-up at an Only Fools and Horses themed festive event.

Laura Arminger, 25, Glen Byrne, 49, and Darren Bilham, 44, had been at the Only Fools and Three Courses event at the Mercure Hotel in Norwich in December last year.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that violence broke out at “what in effect was a Christmas party on December 2 last year”.

Jan Brewer, prosecuting, said the three defendants had “played a part in the events that took place” on the night.

Arminger, of Thorpe Road, Norwich, appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault.

Byrne, of The Brecks, Attleborough, and Bilham, of Varvel Avenue, Sprowston, both appeared in the dock and pleaded not guilty to one charge each of having put people in fear of violence.

A fourth defendant, Jake Riseborough, 28, of Thorpe Road, Norwich, had been due in court but did not attend.

The court heard that all three defendants who did attend were due to stand trial.

However the trial did not take place and the three accepted their behaviour “fell below reasonable behaviour”, the court heard, and would have caused other people distress as a result.

The prosecution formally offered no evidence in respect of the three defendants present in court who were each given a non-conviction restraining order.

Arminger, who was represented in court by Ian Fisher, was given a restraining order prohibiting her from contacting the two people who she had been charged with assaulting, as well as three named members of staff at the Mercure Hotel and her two co-defendants.

She has also been banned from going to the Mercure Hotel on Boundary Road until January 15 next year.

Byrne, who was represented in court by Rob New, was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting three named members of staff at Mercure, Arminger or co-defendant Riseborough.

He has also been banned from the hotel until January 15 next year.

Bilham was represented by Rob Pollington, who said his client's “good character” remained intact.

Bilham was banned from contacting Arminger or Riseborough and three named members of staff at Mercure, and was also barred from attending the hotel until January 15 next year.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Riseborough, who was represented by Simon Nicholls. Mr Nicholls said he had tried contacting the defendant but had not had a response.

Most Read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Morrisons evacuated and charity shop cordoned off amid fears over live grenade

A bomb disposal unit at a Norwich charity shop because of fears a donation of military equipment contained a live grenade. Picture Archant.

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

High school’s £8m improvement plans get go-ahead

The proposed new building at Hethersett Academy . The school's expansion plans have been approved by Norfolk County Council. Picture: NPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bomb disposal experts give all clear after ‘grenade’ alert at Norwich charity shop

A bomb disposal unit at a Norwich charity shop. Picture Archant.

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Norwich City Debate – your questions answered ahead of Blackburn clash

Should Mario Vrancic be starting for Norwich City against Blackburn after his recent performances? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Car thieves abandon vehicle at Norwich traffic lights - and lock the doors

Police were called after a stolen car was abandoned at a set of traffic lights in Norwich. Pic: Jade Tanner/Ian Dack.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists