Three arrested after routine police stop uncovers suspected stolen copper piping

03 February, 2019 - 13:06
Copper piping Norfolk police believe may be stolen. Photo: Norfolk police

Copper piping Norfolk police believe may be stolen. Photo: Norfolk police

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft after police found a haul of copper piping in a van.

The van was pulled over in Norwich in the early hours of Saturday morning for a motoring offence.

But when police looked inside, Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team sergeant Chris Harris said they found copper piping which they suspected was stolen.

The driver of the van also tested positive for having taken cocaine. Sgt Harris said: “If anyone does recognise the copper piping, ome of them are bound by some tape, or they’ve had some go missing they can contact us on 101 and quote CAD NC-02022019-459.”

Sgt Harris said the arrests were an example of the “holistic approach” his officers took, as often a routine stop could lead to more crimes being uncovered. He said: “Criminals use the roads, one of my mantras is one thing leads to another so we always take that holistic approach.”

