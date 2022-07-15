32,000 illegal cigarettes seized after multiple raids in Norfolk town

Tens of thousands of illegal cigarettes were seized in Watton - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

About 32,000 illegal cigarettes were seized in a series of raids in a Norfolk town.

Four raids on several different locations in the High Street in Watton, on Wednesday, July 13, were carried out as part of a joint operation between Norfolk Constabulary and Norfolk County Council Trading Standards.

Named Operation Casablanca, tens of thousands of illegal tobacco and vapes were seized by officers in the crackdown.

Inspector Shaun Baker, from Norfolk Constabulary, said the result "highlighted the commitment to work with partners to target criminal activity".

Vapes were also seized in the raids - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He said: "These four raids are part of our ongoing campaign, working with partners, to tackle the supply of illegal tobacco products in Norfolk.

“The people that sell illegal tobacco and vapes put our youngest residents at risk this has been highlighted in the local and national press in recent days because they are selling harmful goods at ‘pocket money’ prices. Sellers of illegal tobacco may be involved in other criminal activity, including organised crime.

"Undoubtedly, joint operations such as theses will raise awareness and we would encourage Norfolk residents to come forward with any information they may have about illegal tobacco sold in their communities."

Four raids were carried out in Watton on Wednesday (July 13) - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for communities and partnerships, added: "These raids are an important part of our ongoing campaign, working with partners, to tackle the supply of illegal tobacco in Norfolk.

"We hope that these raids will raise awareness about our campaign, and we would encourage Norfolk residents to come forward with any information they may have about illegal tobacco sold in their communities by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133."

The action follows an investigation by the Watton Beat Team, PC Austin Clarke and PC Edward Arbuthnot targeting the importation and sale of illegal tobacco products and vapes.