Police no longer investigating suspected postbox arsons

File picture of a postbox in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: Archant. Archant

A probe into suspected arsons at a number of postboxes in Thorpe St Andrew has been closed due to a lack of evidence, police have said.

An investigation was launched by officers after several Royal Mail postboxes in Plumstead Road East, Henby Way and St Williams Way had their contents damaged by fire in the last few months, in what was believed to be incidents of arson.

Police urged anyone with information or who has witnessed suspicious activity around postboxes in the areas recently to contact PC Andy Mason at Sprowston police station, on 101, quoting crime reference 36/67827/19.

But police have since confirmed that the matter has now been closed.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Following further enquiries by officers it was established there was no damaged to the post boxes and the investigation has been closed due to lack of evidence."