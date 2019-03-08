Search

Advanced search

Police no longer investigating suspected postbox arsons

PUBLISHED: 12:32 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 30 September 2019

File picture of a postbox in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: Archant.

File picture of a postbox in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: Archant.

Archant

A probe into suspected arsons at a number of postboxes in Thorpe St Andrew has been closed due to a lack of evidence, police have said.

An investigation was launched by officers after several Royal Mail postboxes in Plumstead Road East, Henby Way and St Williams Way had their contents damaged by fire in the last few months, in what was believed to be incidents of arson.

You may also want to watch:

Police urged anyone with information or who has witnessed suspicious activity around postboxes in the areas recently to contact PC Andy Mason at Sprowston police station, on 101, quoting crime reference 36/67827/19.

But police have since confirmed that the matter has now been closed.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Following further enquiries by officers it was established there was no damaged to the post boxes and the investigation has been closed due to lack of evidence."

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Football club apologises for ‘unsatisfactory and disturbing’ coach mix-up

King's Lynn fans cheer on their side, which lost 3-0 to York Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City Premier League debate - Join Paddy from 1pm

Norwich City left back Jamal Lewis needed scans on an elbow injury suffered at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police arrest two girls, aged 14 and 16, after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman seriously injured after crashing into tree

The B1108 was closed following the crash in Kimberley, in which a woman was seriously injured. Pic: Google Street View

Tributes to Pat at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists