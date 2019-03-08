Third man in court over robbery of Mercedes and jewellery from woman

A third man has now been charged in connection with the robbery of a woman in a mid Norfolk town.

Shane Johnson, 28, appeared over a video link from Norwich prison and pleaded not guilty to robbing the woman of a Mercedes car and jewellery at Hingham on March 13, this year.

David Wilson, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that there are already two other defendants charged in connection with the offence and said that Johnson could now be joined with them to stand trial on September 30, this year.

Freddie Aguis, 27, and John Weaver, 33, both from Hackney, London, are the two other defendants accused of the robbery and they have also pleaded not guilty.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case and remanded Johnson in custody.

The incident happened about 7.45pm near Hingham Fish Bar, off the High Street,

The woman was said to have suffered hand and head injuries.