Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

£50,000 worth of diesel and equipment stolen in overnight raid

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:13 PM May 11, 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves stole £50,000 of diesel and equipment from a building site in Downham Market - Credit: Archant

Thieves have stolen £50,000 worth of diesel and equipment in an overnight raid in west Norfolk.

The theft happened at a building site in Bexwell Road, Downham Market on Monday, May 9.

The items were stolen at some point between 6pm and 6.45am on Tuesday morning (May 10).

The thieves entered the building by smashing the front fence open.

Once inside, they stole items including a fuel bowser/tank containing 2000 litres of diesel, a large amount of heavy-duty hand tools and two air conditioning units.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should contact PC Alexander Edwards at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36/34544/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

