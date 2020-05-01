Raiders damage cash machine in supermarket break-in

Tobacco has been stolen by raiders who also damaged a cash machine at a store in Poringland.

Officers were called at 3am to reports the Budgens store on Overton Way had been broken into.

When they arrived police found the ATM machine had been damaged and tobacco products had been stolen.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at around the time of the incident.

Police have issued an appeal for information following the raid.

Anyone with information should contact DC Carly Jermy at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.