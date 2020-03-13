Thieves steal 200 eggs from farm shop

Search

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 March 2020

Two thieves were caught on CCTV stealing eggs and fruit and vegetables. Picture: Oakland Organic Egg farm

Archant

A pair of thieves have pocketed more than £50-worth of groceries from a farm shop - but have put just £1.17 in the honesty box to pay for the goods.

Jessica Clements and Ashley Lawrence bought the farm 18 months ago. Picture: Ruth LawesJessica Clements and Ashley Lawrence bought the farm 18 months ago. Picture: Ruth Lawes

The two people, who have been caught on CCTV grabbing eggs, fresh fruit and vegetables, have been labelled 'obscene' by the shop's owners.

For the past three weeks they have regularly taken fresh food from the shop at Oakland Organic Eggs farm on Sandy Lane in Horsford.

The shop, which opened in October, is stocked each day with fruit, vegetables and eggs, which are priced, and customers are asked to pay in an honesty box.

But the two people, caught on a CCTV camera installed in the shed, have stolen around £50 of produce, including eggs, raspberries, strawberries and potatoes, and paid just £1.17.

The produce shop sells everything from eggs to raspberries to parsnips. Picture: Ruth LawesThe produce shop sells everything from eggs to raspberries to parsnips. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Over a period of five days they stole 150 eggs, taking a tray of 30 eggs each time, which has left owners Jessica Clements, 35, and Ashley Lawrence, 29, both from Lenwade, dumbfounded.

They said: 'When we first found out we were seething to be honest as it is obscene. Nobody could eat that many eggs. They were absolutely stuffing their pockets with whatever they could get their hands on.

'The whole thing has just been disheartening and disappointing as people come here daily to get stuff for their dinner and there hasn't been much left.'

But the couple said the thefts had not made them reconsider the honesty box policy or the farm shop.

The theft has left Jessica Clements and Ashley Lawrence angry as they set up the produce to benefit the community. Picture: Ruth LawesThe theft has left Jessica Clements and Ashley Lawrence angry as they set up the produce to benefit the community. Picture: Ruth Lawes

They said: 'There is no way we will remove the produce shed, although it did make us question why we were bothering. We set it up because lots of local people were asking if they could buy our produce and if we closed it, we would be letting them down.

'It is something we do to give back to the community and we don't make any profit as it is expensive to produce organic goods.'

'And if the thieves were stealing because they were in need then we would sort something out to help them. That said, we can't see how anyone would need that amount of food. It is greedy.'

On Sunday evening, after another theft, Ms Clements and Mr Lawrence contacted the police.

In the produce shop customers are asked to pay in an honesty box. Picture: Ruth LawesIn the produce shop customers are asked to pay in an honesty box. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: 'Police were called after two people visited a farm shop in Sandy Lane, Horsford, on Sunday, March 8, at 5.13pm and took around £19 worth of goods, placing only £1.10 in an honesty box. Investigations are ongoing.'

