Search

Advanced search

17-year-old died after taking laughing gas, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:12 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 31 July 2020

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A mother has been left “heartbroken” after her teenage son died after inhaling laughing gas, an inquest heard.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard how 17-year-old Patryk Borzuta, a student at Thetford Academy, was found dead in his bedroom by his mother on March 5 with a canister of nitrous oxide gas.

The hearing heard that Mariola Kedzierska had moved to the UK from Poland where her son had been born. He was discovered after she returned to the family home in Thetford after working a night shift.

In a statement she said they had dinner together before she left for work the previous evening and exchanged text messages at 10.44pm when everything had appeared normal.

She said her son was “funny and intelligent and loved by everyone who knew him” and that his death had left her “heartbroken”.

Police who attended the scene found no evidence of a disturbance and a search of his bedroom found he had left no note.

Officers discovered a bottle of nitrous oxide gas that subsequent investigations found the teenager had ordered himself.

His medical crusade of death was listed by the coroner as death by asphyxiation, caused by inhalation of nitrous oxide.

Nitrous, also known as laughing gas or hippy crack, is the second most popular drug in the UK according to the Global Drugs Survey, and has long been used by thrill-seeking youngsters at festivals, nightclubs and gigs.

It is illegal for the canisters to be sold for recreational purposes in the UK, but they can be bought on some websites.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said the student had been apparently healthy and had no obvious problems, and that he was doing well at school where he was studying for his A-levels.

She said investigations had found no signs of a struggle or of anyone else being involved in his death.

Recording an open verdict, she said: “I do not know and I have no evidence to tell me whether Patryk used nitrous oxide to get a high from it or whether he intended to harm himself.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver was speeding and uninsured when he hit rider in fatal A134 crash

Liam Aspin. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski

Norfolk hotel named one of best in country by Tripadvisor

Owners of the Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, Emma and Hugh Asher which has scooped multiple accolades at the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coastguard delayed getting to six people in difficulty after beachgoers cause gridlock in village

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coastguard delayed getting to six people in difficulty after beachgoers cause gridlock in village

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

Woman sexually assaulted after getting in car in Norwich and then dropped off 40 miles away

Police investigating a sexual assault which took place after a woman got into a car in the St Benedict's area of Norwich are appealing for information.. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six crews tackling large fire in village

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on Edwin Way in Stratton Strawless. Picture: Google

Weather warning for thunderstorms as temperatures soar

There is a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Norfolk hotel named one of best in country by Tripadvisor

Owners of the Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, Emma and Hugh Asher which has scooped multiple accolades at the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY