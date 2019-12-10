Search

Advanced search

'I still feel safe here': Police response praised after second stabbing in three months

PUBLISHED: 12:27 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 10 December 2019

Police on the scene of a stabbing in Thetford. Picture: Archant

Police on the scene of a stabbing in Thetford. Picture: Archant

Archant

Families on an estate which has been hit by two stabbings in three months have praised Norfolk Police's response.

Police on the scene of a stabbing in Thetford. Picture: ArchantPolice on the scene of a stabbing in Thetford. Picture: Archant

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in St Albans Way, on the Abbey Estate in Thetford, on Monday, December 9 at about 1.40am.

The victim, believed to be known to the arrested, also in his 20s, was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Officers have said the attack is not related to the murder of David Lawal, 25, who was found stabbed to death in Brandon Road in the town in October.

Families have said that the response from police has been reassuring.

Maria Paton, 42, has lived on the estate for 13 years.

She said: "I feel as though everything is going to be alright here.

"I have a 12-year-old daughter who is a little frightened but I reassure her it's okay.

"The police were outside the home all night and yesterday. They came and knocked on our door and spoke to us to see if we were okay. They [police] are always around and it makes Thetford feel safe.

You may also want to watch:

"When I started living here people said it's a really bad place but I have lovely neighbours and never feel afraid."

Officers have been searching the area for the weapon which is yet to be located.

Zelia Garsia, 53, said: "It's something that shouldn't happen.

"It's something that we see nearly every day in the bigger cities like London or Manchester but Thetford is still a small town.

"I still feel safe here and the police are always on the estate so we feel okay."

Norfolk Police assured the public that the two stabbings in the town are not linked.

MORE: David Lawal murder: What we know so far about Thetford stabbing



A spokesperson said: "Whilst we acknowledge that this is the second serious stabbing in Thetford in recent months, we would like to reassure the local community that these incidents are not linked and in both cases those involved are known to each other."

Police are urging anyone who finds a knife to not touch it and call them immediately.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact Detective Inspector Mick Roxby at Thetford CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/85770/19.

Most Read

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in London bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Huge delays for motorists travelling into Norwich after incident

The A146 travelling into Norwich. Picture: Google

Putting ‘Popsicle’ on headstone a grave error, says church leader

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

No slogans, nothing revealing: school sets 19 rules for non-uniform day

Cromer Academy's head teacher, Antony Little. Picture: Cromer Academy/ Angela Sharpe Photography/ Getty Images

Putting ‘Popsicle’ on headstone a grave error, says church leader

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Citrus oil - Greater Anglia’s secret ingredient to get its new trains back on track

Greater Anglia using citrus oil to improve the running of their trains. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme/Getty images/iStockphoto.

Barbers transforms empty town centre store

Who's Next Barbers Salon was officially opened by Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor. PHOTO: Who's Next Barbers Salon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists