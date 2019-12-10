'I still feel safe here': Police response praised after second stabbing in three months

Families on an estate which has been hit by two stabbings in three months have praised Norfolk Police's response.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in St Albans Way, on the Abbey Estate in Thetford, on Monday, December 9 at about 1.40am.

The victim, believed to be known to the arrested, also in his 20s, was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Officers have said the attack is not related to the murder of David Lawal, 25, who was found stabbed to death in Brandon Road in the town in October.

Families have said that the response from police has been reassuring.

Maria Paton, 42, has lived on the estate for 13 years.

She said: "I feel as though everything is going to be alright here.

"I have a 12-year-old daughter who is a little frightened but I reassure her it's okay.

"The police were outside the home all night and yesterday. They came and knocked on our door and spoke to us to see if we were okay. They [police] are always around and it makes Thetford feel safe.

"When I started living here people said it's a really bad place but I have lovely neighbours and never feel afraid."

Officers have been searching the area for the weapon which is yet to be located.

Zelia Garsia, 53, said: "It's something that shouldn't happen.

"It's something that we see nearly every day in the bigger cities like London or Manchester but Thetford is still a small town.

"I still feel safe here and the police are always on the estate so we feel okay."

Norfolk Police assured the public that the two stabbings in the town are not linked.

A spokesperson said: "Whilst we acknowledge that this is the second serious stabbing in Thetford in recent months, we would like to reassure the local community that these incidents are not linked and in both cases those involved are known to each other."

Police are urging anyone who finds a knife to not touch it and call them immediately.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact Detective Inspector Mick Roxby at Thetford CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/85770/19.