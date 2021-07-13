Man's eye socket and nose broken in attack after England match

Published: 10:08 AM July 13, 2021

A man was attacked while walking late at night in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered broken bones during a late night attack.

It happened at around 11pm on Wednesday, July 7, shortly after the conclusion of England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking in Theatre Plain, Great Yarmouth, when he was attacked by two others.

He suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket as a result of the assault.

Two men, one aged in his 20s and another in his 30s, were later arrested and have since been released on police bail.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact Detective Sergeant Craig Lovatt at Great Yarmouth CID on 101, quoting reference number 36/48561/21.

