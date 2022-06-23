Scam warning issued over ‘fraudulent’ Tesco gift card giveaway

A warning has been issued over scam texts claiming to be from Tesco - Credit: PA

Shoppers at Tesco are being warned not to fall victim to a gift card scam.

Action Fraud said it has received 172 reports this month about the scam which sees fake emails sent to shoppers purporting to be from the supermarket.

The emails state that the recipient has been "selected" for the chance to win a £500 Tesco gift card.

To get "one step closer" to winning the prize, the email asks people to confirm their details or log into their PayPal account.

Scam emails claim people have been selected for £500 gift cards - Credit: Action Fraud

In a warning on social media, the UK's national fraud reporting centre, Action Fraud, said the links in the emails lead to phishing websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

“Your bank or any other official organisation won't ask you to share personal information over email or text. If you need to check that it's a genuine message, contact them directly,” it added.

People are urged to forward emails that feel suspicious, even if you're not certain they're a scam, to: report@phishing.gov.uk