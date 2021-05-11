Woman threatened with 10in bread knife and two meat cleavers, court told

Published: 5:30 AM May 11, 2021

Stuart Palmer of Windsor Avenue, Great Yarmouth, admitted actual bodily harm and criminal damage on February 22, this year. He also admitted assault by beating on February 18 and February 19, this year, which were two further assaults on the victim. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman was attacked and cut with a bread knife and threatened with two meat cleavers in a terrifying ordeal, a court heard.

Stuart Palmer 44, threatened to kill the woman, who thought she was going to die, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Sam Willis, prosecuting, said the pair had been arguing and Palmer, who worked as a chef, had thrown a candle in anger which smashed the TV.

She escaped to the bedroom and phoned police and he then threatened her with a 10-inch bread knife and cut her forearm and her lip.

Mr Willis said Palmer told her he was going to kill her.

Mr Willis said Palmer then put the knife away and produced two meat cleavers that he used for his work as a chef and pointed them towards her neck, but without making contact.

When police arrived they found Palmer holding a knife up to his own throat.

In an impact statement, the victim said Palmer changed when he had been drinking.

She said: "I thought he was going to kill me."

She said she now wanted him out of her life.

Palmer, of Windsor Avenue, Great Yarmouth, admitted actual bodily harm and criminal damage on February 22.

He also admitted assault by beating on February 18 and February 19, assaults on the same victim.

Jailing him for two years, Recorder John Hardy said: "In my judgement men who arm themselves with knives and attack women are not only nasty and vicious they are also cowardly."

He also imposed a restraining order to stop Palmer contacting the victim.

Jonathan Goodman, for Palmer, said he accepted the relationship was over.

He said it was a volatile relationship and Palmer had written to the victim saying that he hoped she would forgive him some time in the future.

After the case, PC Mathew Ewing said: "The victim in this case was extremely brave to come forward and commended in respect of this. I hope it encourages other victims to come forward and report abuse to police."

If you are experiencing domestic abuse you can get in touch with Leeway by calling 0300 561 0077 or at advice and support@leewaynwa.org.uk