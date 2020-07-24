Ten men arrested after armed police and dog unit sent to mass brawl in Norwich

Magdalen Street in Norwich where10 men were arrested on Thursday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Ten men have been arrested following a large fight, which led to armed police and a dog unit being sent to a Norwich street.

One person was assaulted and suffered minor injuries as a result of the brawl, which took place in Magdalen Street.

Officers were called to the city centre street near its junction with Magdalen Close at about 11pm last night (Thursday July 23) following reports of an altercation involving a number of men.

A large number of officers, including the dog team and armed officers, were sent to the scene.

Ten men, eight in their 20s, one in his late teens and another in his 40s, have been arrested.

A police spokesman said officers were investigating the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen the fight should call Det Chief Insp Chris Burgess at Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/49842/20.