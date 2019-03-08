Men arrested at Sundown Festival for intent to supply Class A drugs, assault and possession of a knife

Ten people were arrested at Sundown Festival in Norwich this weekend. Photo: Ryan Dinham/Zeitgeist Agency contact@ryandinham.co.uk www.ryandinham.co.uk

Ten people were arrested at Sundown Festival in Norwich this weekend, on suspicion of offences including drug driving, intent to supply Class A drugs, assault, and possession of a knife.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Dereham on suspicion of assault and possession of a knife and a 33-year-old man from Norwich was arrested under the Public Order Act, Section 4A as part of the policing operation at the event.

Officers also arrested five men on suspicion of possession of Class drugs with the intent to supply: an 18-year-old man from the Cambridge area; two men aged 19 and 22 and from the Essex area; an 18-year-old man from the London area; and a 20-year-old man from Royston.

A 32-year-old man from London and a 22-year-old man from Aylesbury were also arrested on suspicion of drug driving, while a 29-year-old man from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with the intent to supply and assault.

Chief Inspector Nathan Clark said: "As well as the ten arrested we also provided a visible policing presence around the perimeter of the event.

"Given the thousands of people who attended the festival only a small minority chose to ignore our guidance and were arrested as a result.

"We worked in close unison with Sundown's own security team to respond to situations where necessary, alongside running joint patrols throughout the weekend.

"We would like to thank those who listened to our advice and had an enjoyable yet responsible weekend."

And officers covering the event said they were pleased with the behaviour of the majority of the 40,000 festival-goers.

Sundown Festival was held over the weekend of Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1.

Acts included Anne-Marie, Mabel and Tinie Tempah.