Search

Advanced search

Men arrested at Sundown Festival for intent to supply Class A drugs, assault and possession of a knife

PUBLISHED: 16:22 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 03 September 2019

Ten people were arrested at Sundown Festival in Norwich this weekend. Photo: Ryan Dinham/Zeitgeist Agency

Ten people were arrested at Sundown Festival in Norwich this weekend. Photo: Ryan Dinham/Zeitgeist Agency

contact@ryandinham.co.uk www.ryandinham.co.uk

Ten people were arrested at Sundown Festival in Norwich this weekend, on suspicion of offences including drug driving, intent to supply Class A drugs, assault, and possession of a knife.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Dereham on suspicion of assault and possession of a knife and a 33-year-old man from Norwich was arrested under the Public Order Act, Section 4A as part of the policing operation at the event.

Officers also arrested five men on suspicion of possession of Class drugs with the intent to supply: an 18-year-old man from the Cambridge area; two men aged 19 and 22 and from the Essex area; an 18-year-old man from the London area; and a 20-year-old man from Royston.

A 32-year-old man from London and a 22-year-old man from Aylesbury were also arrested on suspicion of drug driving, while a 29-year-old man from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with the intent to supply and assault.

Chief Inspector Nathan Clark said: "As well as the ten arrested we also provided a visible policing presence around the perimeter of the event.

You may also want to watch:

"Given the thousands of people who attended the festival only a small minority chose to ignore our guidance and were arrested as a result.

"We worked in close unison with Sundown's own security team to respond to situations where necessary, alongside running joint patrols throughout the weekend.

"We would like to thank those who listened to our advice and had an enjoyable yet responsible weekend."

And officers covering the event said they were pleased with the behaviour of the majority of the 40,000 festival-goers.

Sundown Festival was held over the weekend of Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1.

Acts included Anne-Marie, Mabel and Tinie Tempah.

Most Read

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Kettle Chips sold to European food giant

Kettle Chips, made in Norwich. Pic: EDP

Students who don’t wear ‘correct’ uniform risk detention or being banned from lessons

How strictly does your child's school enforce its uniform policy? Picture: Getty Images

‘I’m just trying to earn a living’ - Burger van owner ‘threatened’ after parking in lay-by

Paul Lumley, 62, runs the burger van, Lumley's Snack Bar. Picture: Liz Rouse.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man left with fractured jaw after being headbutted at food festival

A man was assaulted at the Gunton Arms festival in Thorpe Market. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘I’m just trying to earn a living’ - Burger van owner ‘threatened’ after parking in lay-by

Paul Lumley, 62, runs the burger van, Lumley's Snack Bar. Picture: Liz Rouse.

Factory manager loses licence after drink-driving on NDR

Stock image of the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Kettle Chips sold to European food giant

Kettle Chips, made in Norwich. Pic: EDP

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists