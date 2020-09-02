Sentencing of hospital thefts gang is delayed

Gas canisters used to contain nitrous oxide, used by patients to manage pain, that were stolen from hospitals. Picture: Durham Constabulary/PA Wire Archant

The sentencing of four men who stole canisters containing pain relieving gas from hospitals has been adjourned.

The Norfolk-based gang were due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough today (Wednesday, September 9) after earlier admitting the crime, which took place over the March 21-23 weekend, just before the national lockdown was imposed on March 24.

But the sentencing has now been adjourned until October 13.

The men are Oliver Zak Henry Evans, 22, of Sandy Lane North, Wallington; Harry David Bradley Goodrum, 23, of Norwich Road, Dereham; Jake Alexander Roberts, 23, of Chestnut Hill, Norwich; and Wayne John Grady, 41, of no fixed address.

The gang stole canisters containing nitrous oxide from Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, Willington Hospital in Manchester, Chester-le-Street Community Hospital and hospitals in Bishop Auckland and Darlington.

The theft of the gas, used in pain relief, could have forced hospital bosses to cancel operations, and the damage to storage units could have compromised oxygen supplies needed by Covid-19 patients.

