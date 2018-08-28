Two teens playing basketball robbed at knifepoint

The teenagers were playing basketball at the back of Fairstead community centre when they were approached by a group of men. Picture Google. Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were threatened at knifepoint and robbed in King’s Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened at 10.45pm on Friday, January 11 while the two men, one aged 18 and the other aged 15, were playing basketball at the back of Fairstead community centre.

The pair were approached by a group of five men aged 15 to 20 years who asked to use their wireless speaker. When the victims said no, the 18-year-old was pushed, chased and assaulted in a wooded area near Wallace Close before his phone and rucksack were stolen. He was left with minor facial injuries.

The 15-year-old was threatened at knife point to hand over his phone and backpack.

The suspects were described as white and four were wearing black hooded coats, while another in a white coat. One suspect was around 6ft 2in to 6ft 5in, considerably taller than the other members of the group.

Officers are looking for witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident. Contact DC James Smith at King’s Lynn CID on 101 or call 0800 555111 for Crimestoppers.