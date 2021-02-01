Four teenagers 'under investigation' after man stabbed in street brawl

Published: 5:59 AM February 1, 2021

A man in his late teens was stabbed in St Peter's Street, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Jasper King - Credit: Jasper King

Investigations are continuing after a man was stabbed in the leg following a late night brawl.

Four teenagers remain "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The man, in his late teens, was stabbed as trouble flared on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft at 10.40pm on Tuesday, October 13.

He is making "reasonable progress" in recovering from his injuries as police investigations continue.

The four teenagers have now had their bail periods extended for a third time.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a stabbing outside the former Boots pharmacy on St Peter’s Street, with the four teenagers later arrested.

The injured man was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and later transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

Earlier this month, a police spokesman said: "The victim is making reasonable progress."

Police said that all four men "have been released under investigation pending further enquiries."