Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in town centre brawl

A teenager is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the leg during a town centre fight.

At around 10.40pm on Tuesday evening, October 13, a brawl broke out between a group of people on St Peter’s Street in Lowestoft, close to the Boots pharmacy.

The incident saw a man in his late teens being stabbed in the leg and taken to the James Paget University Hospital for further treatment, after passers by and emergency services tended to him.

While police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, he remains in hospital today.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the brawl to come forward and assist officers with their investigations.

Suffolk Constabulary believes the incident is likely to be have been a targeted attack and that those involved were known to each other.

The suspect left the scene following the attack and police are continuing investigations

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information that could assist the investigation. There were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident and any witnesses with mobile phone footage of the incident are asked to contact police.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Lowestoft CID on 101quoting reference number 37/59684/20.

Alternatively, people can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.