Teenager denies kicking police officer in chest

Teenager Jamie Proctor denied kicking a police officer and spitting at him. Picture: Ian Burt.

A teenager has denied kicking a police officer in the chest and spitting at him.

Jamie Proctor, 18, of Soleme Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates court on Friday, accused of assaulting a police officer by beating him.

Proctor is alleged to have kicked PC Rose in the chest and spat at him at the Esso Garage on Dereham Road, after he attempted to arrest him for criminal damage on October 23.

Proctor admitted causing criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, after he struck a counter top inside the petrol station, but denied the assault charge.

The teenager was released on bail, with the condition that he did not enter the Dereham Road garage, until a trial at Norwich Magistrates Court on January 15.

Magistrates agreed to lift a previous bail condition that Proctor could not be drunk in a public place.