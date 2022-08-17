News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teenager charged with drink driving after e-scooter crash in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:13 PM August 17, 2022
Updated: 2:27 PM August 17, 2022
A teenager has been charged with drink driving in Norwich - Credit: PA

A teenager has been charged with drink driving in connection with a crash involving an e-scooter in the city.

Ryo Welch, 18, of Patrick Road, Long Stratton, has been charged with driving offences following the incident which happened at 3pm on Sunday, August 14, in Trafford Road, Norwich, involving an e-scooter and a grey Ford.

Welch, who was driving the e-scooter, was arrested at the scene.

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

E-Scooters, due to their design and features, are categorised as a motor vehicle by the Department of Transport.

There is no new piece of legislation to cover E- which means Section 185 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 still applies and defines a motor vehicle as "any mechanically propelled vehicle intended or adapted for use on roads".

