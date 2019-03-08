Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Teenager, 17, attacked by ‘gang’ of children hours after passing driving test

PUBLISHED: 15:56 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 26 March 2019

A 17-year-old was attacked in his car less than three hours after passing his driving test. SUBMITTED

A 17-year-old was attacked in his car less than three hours after passing his driving test. SUBMITTED

Archant

A teenager was attacked by a “gang” of schoolchildren and had his car damaged just two-and-a-half hours after passing his driving test.

The 17-year-old boy had collected two friends and visited the Co-Op, on Ashburnham Way in Carlton Colville, when he was surrounded by the group, believed to be around 15 years old.

The boy, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I’m just gutted really, but that is the world we live in today.

“As we were going into the shop a gang of 15 came over and one of them started hurling abuse about my shoes.

“He had the same ones and wanted me to take them off. We ignored them and went inside.

“When we got back in the car the boy spat at my windscreen and started kicking out.

“It wasn’t very nice and I got out to tell him to go away and the rest of them started on me.

“I was getting battered and they were hitting my car.

“The one who originally started it then jumped onto my car and smashed the windscreen, then he shouted that we were lucky he didn’t have his knife.”

The boy, whose Audi A1 is now temporarily undrivable, said the main thing was their safety.

He said: “Wherever you go there will always be something like that, but it is a growing problem around here.

“People like this, and those who carry knives, do this because they think they can get away with it and don’t realise the consequences.

“It could ruin someone’s life. It is horrible.

“Luckily we were fine. We might be bruised but cars can be replaced. It is only a bit of metal. You can’t replace our lives.

His mother said the scenes were “gang-like behaviour.”

She said: “He had only just passed his test and went out with a few friends. He was on an absolute high but came crashing back down to Earth with a bump. Where is the fairness in this?

“This is quite a common picture in the area now. To have a scrap is one thing, but this is gang-like behaviour.

“He is a big lad and those boys were younger than him but he was surrounded and they got him on the floor.”

Suffolk Police confirmed they were called to reports of an altercation at 6.35pm on Ashburnham Way and said the group dispersed upon their arrival.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘Three suicide attempts and 27 months on a waiting list’: Brave 15-year-old shares her mental ill health struggle

Members from the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk delivered a petition to a meeting of the governing body of NHS North Norfolk's clinical commissioning group (CCG) in Aylsham on Tuesday, March 26. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Are you a Kate Bush superfan? Join this global effort to recreate her most famous video in Norfolk

Hundreds of people dressed as Kate Bush are expected to descend on Gorleston for The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever Photo: PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists