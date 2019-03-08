Teenager arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill

Police have arrested a man following an incident in Dereham on Monday night. Picture: Archant

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, affray and possession of a knife after an incident in Dereham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Shipdham Road in Toftwood just after 11.30pm on Monday night (August 19) following reports a man had been threatened by someone armed with a knife.

About an hour later officers arrested a 19-year-old man on Middlemarch Road on suspicion of making threats to kill, affray and possession of a knife.

They also seized a knife.

People living in the area reported seeing four police cars and a van on Middlemarch Road and hearing loud shouting and swearing for several minutes.

Following the incident the 19-year-old was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

No one was injured in the incident and police enquiries are ongoing.