Teenager arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill
PUBLISHED: 10:57 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 20 August 2019
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, affray and possession of a knife after an incident in Dereham.
Police were called to Shipdham Road in Toftwood just after 11.30pm on Monday night (August 19) following reports a man had been threatened by someone armed with a knife.
About an hour later officers arrested a 19-year-old man on Middlemarch Road on suspicion of making threats to kill, affray and possession of a knife.
They also seized a knife.
People living in the area reported seeing four police cars and a van on Middlemarch Road and hearing loud shouting and swearing for several minutes.
Following the incident the 19-year-old was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.
No one was injured in the incident and police enquiries are ongoing.
