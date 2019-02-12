Search

Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after riding off-road bike ‘in a reckless manner’

PUBLISHED: 10:10 28 February 2019

Europa Road in Lowestoft, where the off-road motorbikes were seized by police following unmarked patrols. Picture: Google Images

Europa Road in Lowestoft, where the off-road motorbikes were seized by police following unmarked patrols. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

It comes after two off-road motorcycles were seized by police following unmarked patrols in Lowestoft.

With Norfolk and Suffolk’s roads and armed policing team and road casualty reduction team (NSRAPT) carrying out the patrols with assistance from Lowestoft Police on Tuesday, a police spokesman said: “We received reports from members of the public that there was anti social behaviour involving off-road motorobikes in the vicinity of Europa Road in Lowestoft.

“Officers carried out patrols in unmarked vehicles and located an individual on an off-road motorcycle riding in a reckless manner.”

A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested at an address in Europa Road about 3.30pm on Tuesday, February 26 on suspicion of drug-driving and he has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood sample.

As the vehicle had no insurance, was not registered and the rider had no driving licence the vehicles was seized. A second vehicle was also identified and seized with the man issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR).

