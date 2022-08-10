Teenager’s 10 year sentence is warning over ‘horrendous’ acid attacks

A 10 year jail sentence imposed on a teenager for an attack that blinded another man in one eye is a warning against using acid as a weapon, police have said.

Jamie Stevens, 18, squirted corrosive liquid from a Lucozade bottle into the face of his victim causing “devastating consequences”.

As a result of the attack the victim's cornea was burned away and he had to learn to drive using just one eye.

He has since suffered panic attacks and nightmares and broken down several times in despair.

Stevens, whose last known address was given in court as Cowgate in Norwich, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court after admitting a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police who investigated the attack said the lengthy sentence was a warning to people who carry out acid attacks, following a rise in incidents.

Sgt Thomas Darville, of Suffolk police, said: “This was an horrendous attack and brought devastating consequences for the victim.

“We are pleased that the courts have recognised the severity of Stevens’ actions and imposed a sentence which, I hope, will also act as a deterrent for any future assaults of this nature.”

The court had heard the victim had gone to the Golden Lion pub in Newmarket on May 13 this year to pick up three friends after Stevens had threatened to splash acid over one of them during an argument.

After confronting him in the beer garden over the threats, Stevens, who previously lived in Ipswich and has links to Felixstowe, squirted what turned out to be ammonia into the man’s face.

“He cried out in pain and felt burning and couldn’t see out of his left eye,” prosecutor Edward Renvoize told the court.

The victim was forced to spend several hours having his eyes washed at hospital and has undergone subsequent treatment.

Sentencing for acid attacks was tightened following a Home Office report into corrosive-based crimes following a spate of incidents.

The sale and delivery of corrosive products to under 18s was banned in 2019 and it was made an offence to possess a corrosive substance in a public place.

At the time, then policing minister Kit Malthouse said: “I’m determined to rid our streets of the scourge of violent crime, including acid attacks, which leave terrible physical and emotional scars on their victims.”