Four teenage cyclists struck by a van that failed to stop



Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:09 PM November 21, 2021
Four teenage cyclists were struck by a van along Woodbastwick Road in Blofield.  

Four teenage cyclists were struck by a van along Woodbastwick Road in Blofield. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating claims that four teenagers cycling near Norwich were struck by a van, which failed to stop at the scene.

Police were called at 9.11pm on Friday night (November 19) after four teenagers on bikes were struck by a currently unidentified white or grey van. 

The incident happened along Woodbastwick Road in Blofield, a village to the east of Norwich.

Luckily there were no major injuries, but the parent of one of the teens posted a Facebook post, which has been widely shared, showing one with a cut along his shoulder which had been hit by the wing mirror.

He said all four came of their bikes and one of his son's friends had their bike "taken out by a van." 

In the post, it said that they were biking away from Heathlands Social Club in Blofield, all with lights on and wearing helmets, when it happened. 




