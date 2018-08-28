Teen who racially abused Norfolk police officer told his behaviour was ‘disgraceful’

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

The behaviour of a man who racially abused a police officer who had come to deal with an incident outside a store in Aylsham has been branded “disgraceful”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Smith, 18, was one of a number of people outside a Tesco store in Aylsham.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard police were called with the officer, who is Polish, being sworn at by Smith, who had been drinking.

The officer requested assistance from other colleagues while dealing with Smith, who smelt of alcohol and had slurred speech.

Smith, who continually refused to give his details to the officer, had been trying to drink a bottle of vodka which was later smashed on the floor.

While being arrested for being drunk and disorderly the defendant kicked the officer in the shin.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said his behaviour continued after he was arrested and while being taken into custody and while in custody.

During this time he swore at officers, referring to them as being “Arab”, “Russian” and “Polish”.

A victim impact statement from the officer described how the incident, and the abuse he had received, had affected him and made him “start to doubt myself” and question whether he should be doing the job.

He also said he lived in the area, had children, and was nervous of being seen by the defendant when going to that store.

Smith, of Soame Close, Aylsham, appeared in court on Friday (January 18) when he admitted racially aggravated common assault on September 24 last year.

Brian Earley, chairman of the bench of magistrates, described Smith’s behaviour as “disgraceful”.

He said: “We’ve heard that you’re remorseful. You have every right to be remorseful because this was disgraceful.”

He was sentenced to 300 hours unpaid work over the next 12 months.

Smith was also ordered to pay the victim £100 compensation, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Rob New, mitigating for Smith, said he knew his behaviour was “totally unacceptable”.

He said he was “embarrassed” and fearful of what the court might do to him.

Mr New said since the offence Smith had not drunk alcohol and referred himself for help.