Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teen who racially abused Norfolk police officer told his behaviour was ‘disgraceful’

PUBLISHED: 10:06 19 January 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

The behaviour of a man who racially abused a police officer who had come to deal with an incident outside a store in Aylsham has been branded “disgraceful”.

Daniel Smith, 18, was one of a number of people outside a Tesco store in Aylsham.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard police were called with the officer, who is Polish, being sworn at by Smith, who had been drinking.

The officer requested assistance from other colleagues while dealing with Smith, who smelt of alcohol and had slurred speech.

Smith, who continually refused to give his details to the officer, had been trying to drink a bottle of vodka which was later smashed on the floor.

While being arrested for being drunk and disorderly the defendant kicked the officer in the shin.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said his behaviour continued after he was arrested and while being taken into custody and while in custody.

During this time he swore at officers, referring to them as being “Arab”, “Russian” and “Polish”.

A victim impact statement from the officer described how the incident, and the abuse he had received, had affected him and made him “start to doubt myself” and question whether he should be doing the job.

He also said he lived in the area, had children, and was nervous of being seen by the defendant when going to that store.

Smith, of Soame Close, Aylsham, appeared in court on Friday (January 18) when he admitted racially aggravated common assault on September 24 last year.

Brian Earley, chairman of the bench of magistrates, described Smith’s behaviour as “disgraceful”.

He said: “We’ve heard that you’re remorseful. You have every right to be remorseful because this was disgraceful.”

He was sentenced to 300 hours unpaid work over the next 12 months.

Smith was also ordered to pay the victim £100 compensation, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Rob New, mitigating for Smith, said he knew his behaviour was “totally unacceptable”.

He said he was “embarrassed” and fearful of what the court might do to him.

Mr New said since the offence Smith had not drunk alcohol and referred himself for help.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

New £4.4m roundabout to be built at Norfolk crash blackspot

The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where a new roundabout will be built. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Good news on Emi Buendia and Timm Klose after Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship cruise against Birmingham

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Firefighters release one person from vehicle after Norfolk crash

Fire crews were called to Newton Road in Sporle. Photo: Google

Legendary Suffolk fishing icon to be remembered at memorial service

Former Southwold councillor, harbour master and fisherman John 'Dusso' Winter. Picture: JAMES BASS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists