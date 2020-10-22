Teen to be sentenced after admitting county lines drugs offences

Dylan Garcia, 19, of Reepham Road, Hellesdon, is to be sentenced for drugs offences. PHOTO: Peter Walsh Archant

A man will be sentenced later this year after admitting County Lines drugs offences.

Dylan Garcia, 19, of Reepham Road, Hellesdon, has admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

He also admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, acquiring criminal property and possession of class B drugs.

Garcia appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, October 22, for sentence but the case was adjourned until December 8 for a pre-sentence report to be carried out.

Garcia was one of 19 people arrested as part of a joint operation focusing on disrupting county lines drugs networks carried out between September 14 and September 18 this year.

County Lines is the name given to a drug dealing model which involves criminals using phone lines to facilitate the supply of Class A drugs, normally between a major city and another county.