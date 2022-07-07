Jury told of traumatic injuries teen suffered when run over by her dad

Nigel Malt, pictured, has gone on trial accused of the murder of his daughter Lauren Malt, who was run over in Leete Way, West Winch - Credit: Danielle Booden/Shutterstock

A teenager who was allegedly run over and killed by her father died as a result of "significant traumatic injuries" to her chest and abdomen, a court has heard.

Lauren Malt, 19, had gone out to tell her father Nigel Malt, 44, to leave after he had threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.

Norwich Crown Court has heard Miss Malt died after she was run over near her home in Leete Way, West Winch, shortly before 7.30pm on January 23.

Giving evidence on Thursday (July 7), Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow, a consultant forensic pathologist, said Ms Malt suffered the sort of injuries you would see with "crushing" and were the result of "blunt force trauma".

Ms Malt's injuries included fractures to the rib cage and sternum, injuries to her lungs, liver and fractures to the spine, pelvis and left arm.

She was also found to have "patterned abrasions compatible with tyre tread" on parts of her body.

The pathologist said the teen's liver had "almost completely split apart" and was only held together by "a few strands of tissue".

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, asked whether the injuries Miss Malt sustained were consistent with her having been run over by a car. She replied: "Yes".

The jury of six men and six women also heard evidence from PC Graeme Brookes, a forensic collision investigator at Norfolk Police.

He went and examined the scene at about 9.40pm on January 23 this year, after the area had been cordoned off.

PC Brookes said Malt's Mercedes car was travelling "in the region of 20mph" when it struck Ms Malt.

Mr Jackson said: "Was it greater than the speed one normally might reverse at?"

PC Brookes said it was, stating the normal speed people might reverse into a parking space would be just 2mph to 3mph.

Allison Summers QC, cross examining PC Brookes, asked whether the officer could say whether Malt "did or didn't see his daughter in the road" before the crash.

PC Brookes said: "Absolutely not."

The defence barrister said the reality was that the collision, regardless of whether or not it was brought about by poor driving, "may have been an accident".

PC Brookes replied: "Yes."

Malt, from Lynn Road, King's Lynn, has gone on trial having denied murder.

The trial continues.