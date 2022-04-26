Woman lost tooth after she was punched by boyfriend

Zahid Shinwari was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders institution at Norwich Crown Court after attacking his partner - Credit: Archant

A woman lost a tooth after being punched in the face by her teenage boyfriend following an argument about social media, a court has heard.

The 21-year-old victim received an uppercut punch from Zahid Shinwari, 19, which knocked out a tooth and left others damaged.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim, who had been in a relationship with the victim for about nine months, received a call from the defendant asking her to meet him.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said after meeting up on Motum Road in Norwich, near to Larkman Lane, the defendant demanded to see her phone.

The victim was reluctant to show him her phone as he had twice smashed mobile phones belonging to her previously.

Although he appeared normal at first Shinwari, who is from Afghanistan, soon "became angry".

Mr Youell said the victim turned away and took a few steps but Shinwari grabbed her hair and pulled it which "spun her round" before he "punched her to the mouth".

Mr Youell said the victim could immediately feel a tooth missing and could also feel blood and a lot of pain.

Following the attack on April 30 last year the victim was taken to hospital where she was found to have a broken tooth which was not salvageable.

She was also found to need extensive dental work to help repair other teeth, including two upper front teeth which had been moved from the socket.

The victim was admitted to hospital to try and assist with mental health difficulties which have worsened as a result of the attack.

Shinwari, of White House Court, off Woodcock Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday (April 26) having admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and damaging property.

Recorder John Freeman said it was "an attack on a vulnerable victim".

He said the defendant had quite clearly been "trying to control her life" and "really meant to hurt her" when he punched her in the mouth.

He sentenced Shinwari to 12 months in a young offenders' institution.

He was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly for five years.

Jonathan Goodman, mitigating, accepted he was upset about her social media and the fact she had "blocked him" and "wanted to have it out with her".

Mr Goodman said the strongest mitigation for the defendant, who has no previous convictions, were his early guilty pleas.



