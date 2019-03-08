Norwich knife attack victim, 17, is too scared to leave her home alone

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

The mother of a teenage girl who had a knife held to her throat in a terrifying attack has told how she is still too scared to leave her home on her own almost a month after the incident.

The 17-year-old City College Norwich student, who does not want to be named, had been cycling with her 20-year-old boyfriend on Mile Cross Road, Norwich, when they were abused by a group of young people at about 4.50pm on February 28.

The victim said the group started attacking her boyfriend. She then had a knife held to her throat as she went to his aid while her boyfriend had his arm cut after he pulled the attacker off her. He then slashed the viictim’s tyres before running off.

The victim’s mother said her daughter did not want to go out “without me” as a result of the incident.

Police are investigating and have confirmed that inquiries are ongoing.

Information to police on 101.