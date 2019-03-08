Search

Advanced search

Teen dealer had 75 wraps of heroin and cocaine up his backside

PUBLISHED: 15:48 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 17 October 2019

Jayden Wilson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Jayden Wilson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A teenager who was sent from London to deal drugs on the streets of Norfolk was found with 75 wraps of heroin and cocaine hidden up his backside.

Jayden Wilson, 18, had been released on licence from a five-year sentence for wounding with intent when he was sent to Norfolk.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Wilson had gone up to King's Lynn to deal drugs and was found at an address the police were "well aware of".

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Wilson was "there for the taking" when police attended the property in September this year.

After being arrested Wilson was found by police to have packages of cocaine and heroin up his backside. Mr Youell said police found a total of 75 wraps of drugs secreted by the defendant.

He said this was the sort of case the court would sadly be all too familiar with.

Mr Youell said it was another county lines case where a young man came up from London to deal drugs in the county.

The prosecutor said Wilson's previous convictions included the wounding offence for which he was sentenced to five years in a young offenders institution (YOI).

Mr Youell said it was a robbery that had gone wrong which started out as a bid to steal a bike and ended up with someone being stabbed.

Wilson, of no fixed abode, appeared in court on Thursday (October 17) when he pleaded guilty to three offences.

You may also want to watch:

He admitted one count of supplying a class A drug of to another in September 2019.

He also admitted two counts of possession of cocaine and diamorphine, with intent to supply to another.

Michael Clare, mitigating, said Wilson had been in social care since the age of two and had special educational needs.

He said he was a vulnerable 18-year-old who had been taking part in someone else's operation.

He acknowledged there "has to be a deterrent for those people being used by others in county lines drug dealing" but said he should be given credit for his plea.

Sentencing Wilson to 28 months, Judge Stephen Holt told Wilson he was already building up a "bad criminal record".

He acknowledged Wilson had a difficult childhood but said the courts repeatedly had to deal with young men "just wasting their lives".

Most Read

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Pensioner’s horror as dog is mauled to death during walk

Thomas Bernasconi wants to warn other dog owners after his chorkie named Poppy was mauled to death by another dog. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car owners warned to stay vigilant due to attempted thefts

Police are warning car owners in Costessey to be on the look out for any suspicious activity. Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Boy, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant

Jack Waple, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant, an inquest heard Photo: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Can you help? Power saw stolen during outbuilding break-in

Polcie have issued a witness appeal after an outbuilding in Flixton was broken into. Picture: Archant

How blind golfer, 82, overcame adversity to represent England

Danny Daniels, 82, a blind golfer who was unbeaten in an international golf tournament against Scotland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists