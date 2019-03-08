Teen dealer had 75 wraps of heroin and cocaine up his backside

A teenager who was sent from London to deal drugs on the streets of Norfolk was found with 75 wraps of heroin and cocaine hidden up his backside.

Jayden Wilson, 18, had been released on licence from a five-year sentence for wounding with intent when he was sent to Norfolk.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Wilson had gone up to King's Lynn to deal drugs and was found at an address the police were "well aware of".

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Wilson was "there for the taking" when police attended the property in September this year.

After being arrested Wilson was found by police to have packages of cocaine and heroin up his backside. Mr Youell said police found a total of 75 wraps of drugs secreted by the defendant.

He said this was the sort of case the court would sadly be all too familiar with.

Mr Youell said it was another county lines case where a young man came up from London to deal drugs in the county.

The prosecutor said Wilson's previous convictions included the wounding offence for which he was sentenced to five years in a young offenders institution (YOI).

Mr Youell said it was a robbery that had gone wrong which started out as a bid to steal a bike and ended up with someone being stabbed.

Wilson, of no fixed abode, appeared in court on Thursday (October 17) when he pleaded guilty to three offences.

He admitted one count of supplying a class A drug of to another in September 2019.

He also admitted two counts of possession of cocaine and diamorphine, with intent to supply to another.

Michael Clare, mitigating, said Wilson had been in social care since the age of two and had special educational needs.

He said he was a vulnerable 18-year-old who had been taking part in someone else's operation.

He acknowledged there "has to be a deterrent for those people being used by others in county lines drug dealing" but said he should be given credit for his plea.

Sentencing Wilson to 28 months, Judge Stephen Holt told Wilson he was already building up a "bad criminal record".

He acknowledged Wilson had a difficult childhood but said the courts repeatedly had to deal with young men "just wasting their lives".