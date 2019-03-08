Search

Teen fined after being caught with cannabis worth £100

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 12 November 2019

File photo: A teen has been fined after being caught with cannabis worth £100 in Scole, Norfolk. Picture PA/Matthew Fearn.

A teenager has been fined after being caught with £100 of cannabis in a village.

Henry Calton, 19, of Old Hall Farm in Burston, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 12 where he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and herbal cannabis.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said the teenager was found with the drugs in his Volkswagen Golf on Bridge Road, Scole, near Diss, on July 10.

Giving evidence, Miss Khan said the teenager was in the car with three other friends at the time and had just picked up cannabis with a street value of £100.

He also had a small amount of herbal cannabis and a cannabis grinder, all of which will be destroyed.

The police officer was alerted to Calton's car because of a strong smell of cannabis.

Mitigating, Ryan Creek said: "He had gone out with friends for the evening and purchased cannabis. The cannabis was for his own personal use. I don't think he could have co-operated more fully."

Mr Creek said Calton, who works full time on his father's farm, had a good home life but did have depression, which is why he sometimes used cannabis.

"He does hope to abstain from smoking cannabis," Mr Creek added.

Chairman of the bench, Jocelyn Abel, said: "We sincerely don't want to see you back in court and hope you stop smoking the cannabis."

Calton was ordered to pay £303.

