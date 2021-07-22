Teens hurt and bike and e-scooter stolen in double robbery
Two teenage boys suffered arm and hand injuries before having their bike and e-scooter stolen.
Police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the robberies, which took place at Wymondham and Hethersett on Wednesday night (July, 21).
The first incident happened between 5.45pm and 6pm where a teenage boy on Postmill Close was assaulted by a male before a second male stole his bicycle.
The victim suffered an arm injury which needed hospital treatment.
The second incident happened in a play area off Admirals Way in Hethersett at around 7.30pm where another teenage boy, who was riding an e-scooter, was stopped by two males and assaulted before his scooter was stolen. He suffered an injury to his hand.
You may also want to watch:
A 16-year-old boy, from the Ipswich area, was arrested at around 8.30pm in connection with the incidents and currently remains in police custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.
Anyone who may have information about these incidents should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference numbers 36/52604/21 (Postmill Road) and 36/52643/21 (Hethersett).
Most Read
- 1 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
- 2 What it is like to be registered at Norfolk's busiest GP
- 3 Head chef whose kitchen burned down leaves restaurant
- 4 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
- 5 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
- 6 Man abducted girl, 14, and tried to hide her under bench
- 7 'He spread joy': Tributes to sports-mad UEA lecturer after sudden death
- 8 Elderly people furious as crumbling church wall closure blocks walkway
- 9 Lidl announces date for new Norwich store opening
- 10 Tesco staff self-isolate after being ‘pinged’ by track and trace
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.