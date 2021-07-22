News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teens hurt and bike and e-scooter stolen in double robbery

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:14 AM July 22, 2021   
The latest burglary figures for Norfolk show a rise in reports. Picture: Archant

Two teenage boys suffered arm and hand injuries before having their bike and e-scooter stolen.

Police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the robberies, which took place at Wymondham and Hethersett on Wednesday night (July, 21).

The first incident happened between 5.45pm and 6pm where a teenage boy on Postmill Close was assaulted by a male before a second male stole his bicycle.

The victim suffered an arm injury which needed hospital treatment.

The second incident happened in a play area off Admirals Way in Hethersett at around 7.30pm where another teenage boy, who was riding an e-scooter, was stopped by two males and assaulted before his scooter was stolen. He suffered an injury to his hand.

A 16-year-old boy, from the Ipswich area, was arrested at around 8.30pm in connection with the incidents and currently remains in police custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference numbers 36/52604/21 (Postmill Road) and 36/52643/21 (Hethersett).

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

