Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:00 AM December 1, 2021
A file picture of police on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich where Thomas James, 18, was when he was arrested for offences of violence as well as possession of a knife. - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted an attack in which three people were stabbed in Norwich's nightclub district.

Police were called after reports of a stabbing outside Bar and Beyond on Prince of Wales Road just before 12.35am on Saturday, October 9.

Two men were taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds while a third man was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Thomas James, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a bladed weapon.

James, of Marlborough Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 30) when he admitted one count of unlawful wounding.

He also admitted an offence of wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and has previously pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.

Judge Alice Robinson adjourned sentence until January 27 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared - and also to consider dangerousness - but warned the defendant these were "very serious offences and an immediate custodial sentence is almost inevitable".

