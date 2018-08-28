Search

Advanced search

Death of “free spirit” who loved playing banjo was drug-related, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:54 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:54 28 November 2018

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

The death of a “free spirit” and “kind boy” who was known around Norwich for playing the banjo was drug-related, an inquest heard.

Edward Cawdron, otherwise known as Ted, 23, of Humbleyard, Norwich, died on June 19 this year at Hardy Road in the city.

The inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, November 28 heard that his body was found in a tent that had been pitched on land beside the River Wensum.

In a statement, Edward Cawdron, his father, said his son was a “free spirit” and a “deep thinker” who was well-known for playing the banjo around Norwich.

Vanessa Brooks, his mother, said in a statement that when he was 17 her son became “depressed and negative about life”.

She said the last time she saw him she dropped him off at Morrison’s car park, watched him walk off in the rear view mirror and “knew that he wasn’t right”.

She said he was a “very kind boy” who had “always struggled with modern living”.

The inquest heard that Mr Cawdron had been taking heroin in the weeks before his death.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Fancy a free visit to the museum?

Stories of Lynn, a museum in King's Lynn, will be free to enter for National Lottery players on Tuesday December 4.

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Five-year gamble pays off for JD Cooling – Norfolk’s Business of the Year

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast