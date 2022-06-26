Drink driving teacher crashed into church wall with baby in car

The crash happened in the High Street at Thornham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A primary school teacher crashed into a church wall while over the alcohol limit with a baby in her car, a court was told.

Susannah Nunn, who had drunk half a bottle of Prosecco and a glass of another wine, had an 11-month-old child in the back of the VW Golf.

The crash happened in High Street, Thornham, at 8pm on April 30, magistrates in King's Lynn heard.

A witness heard a loud thud and could see the car “caved in” with a woman standing against the church wall.

He called 999 and went outside.

“Miss Nunn has exited the vehicle and is described as being barefoot,” said prosecutor Katharine Kibrya-Dean.

“She said: ‘Please don’t report this, I can’t lose my licence.’”

After being arrested and checked over at hospital, 36-year-old Nunn was breath-tested.

She blew 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Nunn, of Mindhams Yard, Wells-next-the-Sea, told police she was driving back from Thornham to get food.

She described herself as “six or seven out of ten” for drunkenness, the court heard.

Nunn, who pleaded guilty to drink-driving, had a previous conviction for the offence in 2005.

Given her guilty plea, the prosecution withdrew a separate charge of being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven.

Miss Kibrya-Dean told the bench that the presence of the child was an aggravating factor for the offence.

“The child was not old enough where they could persuade her not to drive,” she added.

Solicitor Ian Fisher, mitigating, said: “Barely a day goes by without her being wracked with remorse.”

Submitting several character references, Mr Fisher said Nunn was an educated woman who hoped to return to teaching in Brazil.

She was banned from driving for 14 months, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £105 costs and £34 victim surcharge.