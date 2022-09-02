Teacher who took 'upskirting' pictures of pupils jailed

A teacher who used a pen with a hidden camera to take ‘upskirting’ photos of pupils at two schools has been jailed.

Jeffrey Wilson, 31, used the camera pen to take images of pupils and staff at Thomas Clarkson Academy, in Wisbech, before taking further images of pupils at Hills Road Sixth Form College, in Cambridge.

Police searched Wilson’s home in Bluebell Way in the town of March in February, after an IP address was linked to viewing indecent images of children online.

Electronic devices, including mobile phones, laptops, USB sticks and tablets were seized.

Examination of these devices revealed 45 ‘upskirting’ images taken during a six-month period from April to September 2019 when he worked at the two schools.

Wilson had also used a hidden camera in a clock to secretly film a woman undressing at his home.

Following the discovery of this content, a further search of Wilson’s property was conducted, where officers found the pen used to secretly take photos at the schools.

Analysis of the electronic devices seized from Wilson’s home also revealed nearly 53,000 indecent images or videos of children. Of these, 90 were category A – the most severe.

Wilson admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, three of voyeurism and two of recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent.

On Tuesday at Peterborough Crown Court Wilson was jailed for a year. He was also made subject to a 10 year sexual harm prevention order.

Det Con Keith Evans said: “This was a truly disturbing case. Wilson was in a position of trust, which he abused by violating both colleagues and students for his own gratification.

“His behaviour towards the woman he secretly filmed at his home was also disgusting. I’m pleased his offending has been discovered and he has now faced justice.

“These images were taken without the knowledge of the victims and it is impossible to identify them. Wilson’s actions will inevitably cause a great deal of distress to pupils, their parents and staff at the schools.”