Restaurant owner expresses his 'heartfelt thanks' to the community for its support following immigration raid

The owner of an Indian restaurant where three illegal workers were detained following an immigration raid has issued a statement thanking the community for its support during what has been a “turbulent and difficult” time.

A personal message from Giyash Miah, proprietor of the Tamarind Restaurant in Blofield Heath: pic.twitter.com/wy3fzlsfVD — Tamarindblofield (@Tamarindblofiel) 30 April 2019

Tamarind Fine Dining on Woodbastwick Road was visited by enforcement officers on Wednesday, April 24 as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Following the visit the Home Office detained three men, a 40 year-old who was found to be in the UK illegally and two men, aged 29 and 40 who had overstayed their visas.

A further four men, aged between 28 - 47 were required to regularly report to the Home Office while their cases are being dealt with.

Now, following the Home Office visit, Giyesh Miah, the owner of Tamarind Fine Dining has issued a statement thanking everyone who has offered the business support since it was visited by the Home Office.

Posting a message on Twitter, on April 30, Mr Niah said: “From the bottom of my heart I want to thank everyone who has offered such wonderful support since the events of last Wednesday.

“I was overwhelmed by the sympathy, the generosity and all the friendly, caring messages I received.

“It is very humbling to think I that I work in such an amazing, warm-hearted community. It is a privilege to be here amongst such genuine people, and an honour to be part of this loving and wonderful neighbourhood.”

Adding that because of “logistical reasons” the restaurant would temporarily be closed at lunchtimes Mr Miah apologised to his customers and said he hoped the business would be able to return to its normal opening hours as soon as possible.

He continued: “Once again, many, many heartfelt thanks for the support and solidarity you have shown to me personally, and to my restaurant.

“It manes a huge amount to me and has sustained me through this turbulent and difficult time.”

Following its visit to Tamarind Fine Dining the Home Office issued the restaurant with a civil penalty referral notice warning that it could face a £20,000 fine per illegal worker.

However this will not be imposed if the employers can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out.