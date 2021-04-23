Army captain from Norfolk accused of £99,000 fraud
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
A captain in the British Army has appeared in court after being accused of a £99,000 fraud.
Jason Davies, 42, is alleged to have committed the fraud while a captain in the Army at Swanton Morley in Norfolk.
He is charged with having dishonestly abused his position by intending to make a gain of £99, 247.50 for himself between January 3 2017 and January 31 2018.
Davies, formerly of Rosemary Road, Sprowston, but now of Mill Lane, Witton, near Brundall, has also been charged with acquiring or possessing criminal property, £99, 247.50.
Davies appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, April 23 when he entered not guilty pleas to both allegations.
District Judge Shanta Deonarine said the matters were not suitable to be dealt with in the magistrates court and sent the case to Norwich Crown Court on May 21.
Davies, who was represented by Rob Pollington, was granted unconditional bail.
