News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Army captain from Norfolk accused of £99,000 fraud

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:31 AM April 23, 2021   
Jason Davies, 42, is alleged to have committed a £99,247.50 fraud while a captain in the army at Swanton Morley in Norfolk.

Jason Davies, 42, is alleged to have committed a £99,247.50 fraud while a captain in the army at Swanton Morley in Norfolk. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A captain in the British Army has appeared in court after being accused of a £99,000 fraud.

Jason Davies, 42, is alleged to have committed the fraud while a captain in the Army at Swanton Morley in Norfolk.

He is charged with having dishonestly abused his position by intending to make a gain of £99, 247.50 for himself between January 3 2017 and January 31 2018.

Davies, formerly of Rosemary Road, Sprowston, but now of Mill Lane, Witton, near Brundall, has also been charged with acquiring or possessing criminal property, £99, 247.50.

Jason Davies, 42, is alleged to have committed a £99,247.50 fraud while a captain in the army at Swanton Morley in Norfolk.

Jason Davies, 42, is alleged to have committed a £99,247.50 fraud while a captain in the army at Swanton Morley in Norfolk. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Davies appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, April 23 when he entered not guilty pleas to both allegations.

District Judge Shanta Deonarine said the matters were not suitable to be dealt with in the magistrates court and sent the case to Norwich Crown Court on May 21.

Davies, who was represented by Rob Pollington, was granted unconditional bail.


Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series
  2. 2 Historic seaside pub reveals £60,000 B&B rooms
  3. 3 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
  1. 4 Partner pays tribute to 'love of my life' after Thorpe stabbing
  2. 5 'Disappointment' for town centre with McDonald's branch closure
  3. 6 Third time lucky? Couple's plea after dream wedding day cancelled again
  4. 7 Slight increase in Norfolk coronavirus rates after restrictions eased
  5. 8 WATCH: Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft
  6. 9 Homeowner punched and kicked after finding burglar stealing items from shed
  7. 10 Couple reveal reason for closing 30-year-old firm
Norwich News
Brundall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at the former KTV China City bar in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered.

Crime | Video

Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey

Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The new roundabout proposed for Plumstead Road. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Earlham Road in Norwich has seen a number of road traffic incidents in recent years. Picture: Neil D

Man found dead in Norwich hotel

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon