Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for multi-million pound money laundering operation

PUBLISHED: 19:55 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:55 29 May 2020

Chandrasekar Nallayan from Swaffham has been jailed following an international £2.4m money laundering operation. Picture: Met Police

Chandrasekar Nallayan from Swaffham has been jailed following an international £2.4m money laundering operation. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A Norfolk man has been jailed for seven years for his part in an international £2.4 million money laundering operation and an attempt to launder a further £1.6 million.

Vijaya Kumar Krishnasamy who was also jailed following an international £2.4m money laundering operation. Picture: Met PoliceVijaya Kumar Krishnasamy who was also jailed following an international £2.4m money laundering operation. Picture: Met Police

Chandrasekar Nallayan, 44, of Kendle Road in Swaffham, was sentenced on Friday, May 29 for money laundering and fraud offences around the world.

Following an investigation by the Met Police’s Economic Crime Unit, a second man, Vijaya Kumar Krishnasamy, 32, from Purley in Surrey, was also sentenced to five years and nine months.

Croydon Crown Court heard that in 2018, police received a report from Barclays Bank that several IP addresses were repeatedly accessing multiple business accounts suspected of being used for money laundering.

Operation Palcalla saw officers from the Met’s Economic Crime Unit, working with the Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA), trace these IP addresses to properties in the Croydon area.

Chandrasekar Nallayan jailed over £2.4m money laundering operation lived Kendle Road, part of the popular Redlands Park development in Swaffham. Picture: GoogleChandrasekar Nallayan jailed over £2.4m money laundering operation lived Kendle Road, part of the popular Redlands Park development in Swaffham. Picture: Google

Krishnasamy was arrested after a search warrant in May 2019 at one of these addresses that revealed hundreds of pages of documents relating to dozens of suspicious businesses and hundreds of bank accounts.

His mobile phone contained thousands of images of him accessing various suspect accounts online or withdrawing cash from ATMs.

From the evidence on Krishnasamy’s mobile phone, Nallayan was identified as another suspect.

The court heard he was directing Krishnasamy as to where to transfer the criminal funds. Detectives discovered he owned or controlled ‘mule’ accounts that were being used to funnel the money through.

The international £2.4m money laundering operation involved fraudulent emails. Picture: Getty ImagesThe international £2.4m money laundering operation involved fraudulent emails. Picture: Getty Images

In total, 24 companies that were victim to the scam were identified from around the world.

They would receive a fraudulent email claiming to be from their client, who had previously invoiced them, informing them about a change of their bank account details.

Sixteen made actual payment of funds into these ‘mule’ accounts. The total value of those transfers was in excess of £2.4 million.

The other eight victims realised that the emails were not genuine, and reported the suspicious emails to their bank or the police.

Had these attempts been successful, the victims would have lost close to another £1.6 million.

Nallayan pleaded not guilty to conspiring to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property between 1 February 2018 and 1 May 2019. He was convicted for all offences after a trial at Croydon Crown Court.

Detective Constable Milena Bingley, from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime - Economic Crime Unit, said: “This shameless pair have caused untold distress and worry to their victims. This case shows that those responsible for money laundering will be tracked down and face up to their crimes.”

A Barclays Bank spokesperson, said: “We continue to be committed to supporting law enforcement in its efforts to combat criminality and protect customers’ funds.

“We worked with the Metropolitan Police Service during its investigation and welcome the outcome of the proceedings.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farm worker died after losing control of his car on icy road

The crash happened on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Three further coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Norfolk Police have fined more than 350 people for breaching lockdown rules

PC Tash Snelling during her patrol of Eaton Park yesterday (Good Friday) as the police make sure the public are social distancing properly over the Easter period, during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This former RAF officer’s house is for sale in Norfolk – and there’s something surprising in the garden

This former RAF officer's house in Watton is on the market at a guide price of £475,000-£500,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Women in their 60s verbally abused in Hunstanton

Police are appealing for witnesses after two women in their 60s verbally abused in Westgate in Hunstanton.
Drive 24