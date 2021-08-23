Swaffham man banned from entering parts of Breckland
A man from Swaffham has had his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) extended with additional terms.
John Watson, aged 33, of no fixed address, got the three year order in January 2019 after a conviction of drug possession. This was during a police operation to reduce rural crime.
Watson breached the CBO three times, with a two year extension granted by Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 19.
The order banned Watson from entering the B1 area of Breckland, associating with his co-defendants outside their homes, and from being within 10 metres of farms or outbuildings without prior written permission.
Inspector Matt Howes said: "These orders are aimed at tackling persistent offenders with restrictions to deter them from committing crime. We continue to proactively target all areas of crime, including rural offences deploying preventative measures and working with our partner agencies."
His CBO lasts until August 2023.
