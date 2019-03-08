Breaking

Police station cordoned off as bomb disposal unit deals with ‘suspicious package’

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The bomb disposal unit has been called to a Norfolk police station after a suspicious package was handed in by a member of the public.

Aylsham police station. Photo: Colin Finch Aylsham police station. Photo: Colin Finch

A cordon is currently in place around Aylsham Police Investigation Centre, with traffic being prevented from accessing Banningham Road at its junction with the A140.

Norfolk police said a member of the public handed in the package at the station at about 3pm today (Thursday, March 23).

A police spokesman said the person found the item in a field at Dunns Lane in Hainford, which is north of Norwich.

The spokesman said an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is on scene in Aylsham.

• Updates to follow