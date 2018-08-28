Suspended sentence for man caught with ‘distressing’ indecent movies of children

A Suffolk man who downloaded child porn movies has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday January 16 was Ben Reeves, 46, of Sussex Road, Lowestoft, who admitted three offences of making indecent images of children last year.

He was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to take part in a 50 day rehabilitation activity programme.

He was also ordered to pay £530 costs and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

Reeves was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Sentencing him Judge David Pugh said there were signs of distress shown by some of the children in the movies and some of them involved young children.

The court heard that 53 movies and two still images in the most serious level A category were found on Reeves’ computer equipment as well as seven category B movies and one movie in the lowest level C category.

Steven Dyble for Reeves said the offences were out of character and there was nothing in his client’s past to indicate he had a propensity to act in the way he did.