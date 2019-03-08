Pair of suspected drug drivers arrested by police

Police in Great Yarmouth arrested two suspected drug drivers. Picture: Matthew Usher Archant © 2011; TEL; (01603) 772434

Two drivers suspected of being behind the wheel having taken drugs were arrested last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Yarmouth police tweeted that the pair had been arrested as part of Operation Moonshot.

You may also want to watch:

The drivers have been released, pending results of blood tests.

Operation Moonshot, first launched three years ago in west Norfolk, uses automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to detect uninsured, untaxed or unroadworthy vehicles, as well as those suspected of being linked to organised crime.

It was extended to Great Yarmouth at the end of last month and criminals have been arrested for a variety of offences, including being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession of offensive weapons and driving under the influence of drugs.