Acid attack victim Adele Bellis to feature in new crime series

Adele Bellis being interviewed for the new Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch'. Picture: A+E Networks UK - Credit: A+E Networks UK

A beautician left scarred for life following a horrific acid attack at a bus stop in Lowestoft is set to feature in a new true crime series.

Adele Bellis will appear in the fifth episode of the Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch', which will air on Monday, May 17 at 9pm.

The new Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch', will be fronted by Denise Welch. Picture: A+E Networks UK - Credit: A+E Networks UK

The new six-part series hosted by the popular actress and TV personality premieres on April 19 as it explores what it means to live with the trauma of enduring and surviving horrific crimes and rebuilding a life afterwards.

With each episode featuring interviews with friends and family of the survivors, and a criminal barrister's expert commentary, Denise Welch also meets up with Adele to discover how she found the inner strength to survive and face their attackers in court.

Adele Bellis will appear on the new Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch'. Picture: A+E Networks UK - Credit: A+E Networks UK

Ahead of the show, Denise Welch said: "Throughout the series, there are significant stories to tell, as often forgotten victims can get across the painful and lasting effects of the awful crimes they were subjected to.

"I'm really proud to be part of this series and can't wait for it to land on viewers' screens."

Miss Bellis was waiting at a bus stop on London Road South in Pakefield, on August 14, 2014 when her vengeful ex-partner Anthony Riley arranged for an associate to carry out the 'horrendous' acid attack.

Anthony Riley, of Raglan Street in Lowestoft, was found guilty of an acid attack against Adele Bellis. Photo: Suffolk Police - Credit: Suffolk Police

Riley arranged for sulphuric acid to be poured over Miss Bellis after a torrid campaign of domestic abuse, burned her so badly that she lost an ear and was left heavily disfigured.

He was jailed for life after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, conspiracy to apply a corrosive liquid and false imprisonment.

Jason Harrison, then of Princes Road, Lowestoft, had thrown the sulphuric acid at Miss Bellis and was jailed for four years and four months after admitting his guilt in carrying out the attack.

Leon Thompson, then of Alma Road, Lowestoft and Daniel Marshall, then of Rose Court, Haverhill, were also jailed for their roles in the assault.

Miss Bellis won the 2015 Stars of Lowestoft and Waveney Award in recognition of her fightback, and wrote a book entitled 'Brave' about her struggle in 2016.

Adele Bellis by the bus stop where she was attacked with a giant poster of her book in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

In 2018 celebrity barrister Judge Rinder examined the case of Miss Bellis on his ITV show Crime Stories.

Crime + Investigation is available on Sky 156, Virgin 275 and TalkTalk 328.








