Supply teacher drank gin before driving home from Norfolk school, court hears

Published: 1:02 PM December 9, 2020 Updated: 1:16 PM December 9, 2020

Genista Dunham, 44, (right) who has been convicted of drink driving, leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A supply teacher was found to be more than two times over the drink drive limit after she drank gin before driving home from a Dereham school, a court has heard.

Genista Dunham, 44, was stopped by police in Watton after officers received a phone call from a member of the public raising concerns about her driving.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard Dunham was driving a Peugeot 107 when she was stopped by police at Watton on December 1 this year.

Paul Huxley, prosecuting, said once out of the vehicle she was "stumbling around on her feet".

Her eyes were also "somewhat bloodshot" and she was "somewhat slurred".

She was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and was later found to have 124mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of blood. The legal limit is 35.

Dunham, of Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, appeared in court on Wednesday (December 9) when she admitted driving with excess alcohol.

Sally Dale, mitigating, said: "To say that she was mortified to find herself here is probably the understatement of the year."

She said she works as a supply teacher and had accepted a job at Dereham but had not appreciated the length of the drive from Bury St Edmunds.

Miss Dale said Dunham had been stressed about the journey home after work and went to the off licence to buy a bottle of gin and "consumed a large amount of it" before setting off.

Dunham, who had held a clean driving licence, spent a night in custody following her arrest which Miss Dale had been a "salutary lesson" for her.

Following her arrest Dunham had referred herself to Turning Point, a substance misuse organisation for help.

Dunham was banned from driving for 29 months, given a 12 month community order with 100 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

On December 1 Norfolk and Suffolk Police launched their annual drink and drug drive campaign on December 1, aiming to target those who endanger the lives of others who get behind the wheel after taking drink or drugs.