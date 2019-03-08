'I just helped calm him down' - Superman on how he helped in arrest

Superman, otherwise known as Saleem Syed, outside Castle Mall in Norwich, where he hellped arrest a man. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

It was not a bird or a plane but a superman that police in Norwich were grateful to as he helped come to the aid of officers as they arrested a man for being drunk and disorderly in the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man dressed as Superman watched as police arrested a man near Castle Mall in Norwich. Picture: Pete Butler A man dressed as Superman watched as police arrested a man near Castle Mall in Norwich. Picture: Pete Butler

Saleem Syed, 39, was dressed in a Superman costume, complete with red monogrammed cape and blue leggings, as he helped raise money for a project which supports people with mobility problems.

The caped crusader had been collecting money at the Back of the Inns in Norwich on Wednesday afternoon when police arrived to arrest a man for anti-social behaviour.

Mr Syed was pictured by shocked onlookers as he too intervened to try and help police with the arrest.

He said: “Police arrived to arrest a drunk and disorderly man.

“There was several officers that attended to get him in the van and take him away.”

But Mr Syed, who lives in London, said the man became “more aggressive” which is when he stepped in.

The father-of-five said: “I could see he was getting more aggressive.

“I just helped to calm him down.

“I was talking to him and telling him to be quiet as there was children about.

“I was just trying to calm him down and to stop being so aggressive.” Mr Syed, who has previously helped tackle offenders elsewhere in the country, said he just happened to be “in the right place at the right time”.

He did however praise Norwich Police for their actions during the arrest which happened at about 2pm.

He said: “They were so professional.

“You hear so many bad things about the police but what I saw was just amazing.

“They really did have his welfare at heart.”

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman confirmed that officers were called to the area near the Castle Mall entrance at around 2pm to reports that the man – who was believed to have been drinking – had been acting anti-socially.

The incident was spotted by Norwich comedian and YouTuber Pete Butler, who tweeted pictures from the scene with the message: “Amazing scenes in Norwich today as superman helps @NorwichPoliceUK arrest a bad guy.”