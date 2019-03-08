Warning issued after spate of 'scam Thomas Cook calls'

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire. Archant

A warning has been issued to householders following a spate of scam telephone calls from someone claiming to be from Thomas Cook.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As people try to get refunds on Thomas Cook holidays - with helplines jamming and websites crashing - chaos has ensued since the tour operator went bust.

And people in Suffolk are being warned not to be fooled by the latest scam telephone call.

Trading Standards officers have had "multiple reports" from residents who have received scam calls from someone purporting to be from Thomas Cook, claiming that they are calling to "refund their holiday payment."

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Scam Thomas Cook calls warning. We've had multiple reports of residents receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be from Thomas Cook.

"The caller advises that they are calling to refund their holiday payment, and that to do so they require the recipient's bank card details, including the 3-digit card security code.

"This is a scam!

"No Thomas Cook employee will be calling those affected by the company collapse.

"Refunds will be issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and they will not start being processed until September 30.

"Please report any such scam calls to us via 03454 040506."

Have you had a call like this? Email mark.boggis@archant.co.uk.