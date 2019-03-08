Search

Advanced search

Warning issued after spate of 'scam Thomas Cook calls'

PUBLISHED: 08:50 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 25 September 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Archant

A warning has been issued to householders following a spate of scam telephone calls from someone claiming to be from Thomas Cook.

As people try to get refunds on Thomas Cook holidays - with helplines jamming and websites crashing - chaos has ensued since the tour operator went bust.

And people in Suffolk are being warned not to be fooled by the latest scam telephone call.

Trading Standards officers have had "multiple reports" from residents who have received scam calls from someone purporting to be from Thomas Cook, claiming that they are calling to "refund their holiday payment."

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Scam Thomas Cook calls warning. We've had multiple reports of residents receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be from Thomas Cook.

"The caller advises that they are calling to refund their holiday payment, and that to do so they require the recipient's bank card details, including the 3-digit card security code.

"This is a scam!

"No Thomas Cook employee will be calling those affected by the company collapse.

"Refunds will be issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and they will not start being processed until September 30.

"Please report any such scam calls to us via 03454 040506."

Have you had a call like this? Email mark.boggis@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

More than two dozen bus services in Norfolk cancelled due to staff sickness

More than 20 Konectbus services have been cancelled due to sickness. Picture: Konectbus

Road closed following three vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Escape to Norfolk! Magnificent homes star on BBC One show

Escape to the Country host Jonnie Irwin showed couple Cliff and Aileen around four Norfolk homes in the latest episode of the BBC One show. Picture: BBC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Road closed following three vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

More than two dozen bus services in Norfolk cancelled due to staff sickness

More than 20 Konectbus services have been cancelled due to sickness. Picture: Konectbus

Two seriously injured and A148 closed in both directions

Emergency services including NARS and the East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of the crash on the A148 at West Rudham. Picture: NARS

Children ‘dropped like flies’ after suspected norovirus outbreak at school

Norwich Primary Academy, on Clarkson Road. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists